$102.17 Million in Sales Expected for Neogen Co. (NEOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) will post sales of $102.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.00 million and the lowest is $100.90 million. Neogen posted sales of $95.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full year sales of $425.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.10 million to $427.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $457.40 million, with estimates ranging from $451.00 million to $463.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.52 million. Neogen had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEOG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.38. Neogen has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $97.38.

Neogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 10th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider James L. Herbert sold 44,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,734,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 742,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,356,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James L. Herbert sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $166,281.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 742,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,933,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,628 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 26.0% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 14.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Neogen during the second quarter worth about $106,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

