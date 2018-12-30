$125.26 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report sales of $125.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.16 million to $128.31 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $139.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $509.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.49 million to $517.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $500.94 million, with estimates ranging from $481.76 million to $519.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

PDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

PDM stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $16.98. 1,974,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,047. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Dale H. Taysom acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 50,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $17,470,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 326.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 48,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37,058 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

