$146.37 Million in Sales Expected for Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) to announce $146.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.90 million and the highest is $147.50 million. Pattern Energy Group posted sales of $110.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will report full year sales of $504.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $440.58 million to $534.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $611.10 million, with estimates ranging from $500.33 million to $783.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pattern Energy Group.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $118.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.22 million. Pattern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEGI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised Pattern Energy Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pattern Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 986,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 101,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEGI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 922,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,064. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pattern Energy Group has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 889.47%.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

