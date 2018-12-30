$171.35 Million in Sales Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) will post sales of $171.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.70 million and the highest is $172.00 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $146.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $609.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $609.32 million to $610.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $639.50 million, with estimates ranging from $632.00 million to $647.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $152.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,647,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after buying an additional 288,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after buying an additional 288,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 186.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 254,405 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 12.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 359,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 38,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 13.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 483,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 57,034 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,742. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $542.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

