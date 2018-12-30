18,197 Shares in GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Group downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

GrafTech International stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $24.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. GrafTech International had a net margin of 43.72% and a negative return on equity of 160.94%. The firm had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

