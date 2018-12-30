$2.50 EPS Expected for Cooper Companies Inc (COO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) to report $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the highest is $2.59. Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $2.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.67 to $13.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The medical device company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $651.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COO. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Oppenheimer set a $282.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $294.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

NYSE COO traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $249.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $216.47 and a 1-year high of $283.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein acquired 348 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.59 per share, with a total value of $84,073.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,953.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 421,818.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,411 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 37.0% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

