$2.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce sales of $2.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full-year sales of $11.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.29 billion to $11.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laboratory Corp. of America.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

Shares of LH stock opened at $124.51 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1 year low of $119.38 and a 1 year high of $190.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $56,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,636.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $604,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,905.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 763.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5,786.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 663.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

