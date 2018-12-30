$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the highest is $3.01 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $11.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $11.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $12.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 11.49%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,291. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $677,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,022,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,021,069.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 72,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a diversified carbon-steel steel producer and metals recycler in the U.S. It produces a wide array of steel – beams, bars, steel sheet, and more. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations, and Others.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.