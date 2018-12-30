$234.53 Million in Sales Expected for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) to post sales of $234.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.00 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt posted sales of $260.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $536.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

In other news, insider John J. Lynch, Jr. acquired 112,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $1,000,285.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 140,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,818.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Mckernan, Jr. acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,696.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,295.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Stone Run Capital LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

HMHC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. 452,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

