$28.51 Million in Sales Expected for Adesto Technologies Corp (IOTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) to report sales of $28.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Adesto Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $28.53 million. Adesto Technologies posted sales of $16.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will report full year sales of $83.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.90 million to $83.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $119.23 million, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $123.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adesto Technologies.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

IOTS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 268,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,563. The company has a market cap of $126.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.80. Adesto Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, CEO Narbeh Derhacobian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 620,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,386.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOTS. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 43,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. Its portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

