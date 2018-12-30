2,978 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (FB) Purchased by Gardiner Nancy B

Gardiner Nancy B bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,978 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 186.2% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 115.3% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 945 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Facebook from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $250.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Facebook stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,927 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,894 shares in the company, valued at $15,023,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,580 shares of company stock worth $68,443,388. Company insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

