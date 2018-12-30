$3.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu Inc (BIDU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) will announce $3.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.75 billion. Baidu reported sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $15.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.66 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. ValuEngine raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $313.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.57.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.17. 2,147,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,699. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $154.61 and a fifty-two week high of $284.22. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Baidu by 116.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

