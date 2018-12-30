$408.45 Million in Sales Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will report sales of $408.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $407.00 million and the highest is $409.90 million. Olympic Steel reported sales of $308.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

In related news, CFO Richard T. Marabito purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,480.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Manson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,249. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,011,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 895.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 124,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after acquiring an additional 86,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 753,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 84,066 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 84,066 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 70,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $158.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

