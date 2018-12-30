4,174 Shares in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Purchased by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,006,000 after buying an additional 331,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,656,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,828,000 after buying an additional 938,049 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 865,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after buying an additional 40,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,622,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,130,000 after buying an additional 125,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $102.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 7,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $484,368.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 15,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $759,312.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,338,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,806 shares of company stock worth $1,859,123. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “4,174 Shares in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Purchased by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/4174-shares-in-bottomline-technologies-epay-purchased-by-bluemountain-capital-management-llc.html.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.