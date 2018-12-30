4,473 Shares in Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 116,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,110,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,601 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

ASTE opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.29). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $256.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. William Blair cut shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/4473-shares-in-astec-industries-inc-aste-acquired-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.