$468.03 Million in Sales Expected for QEP Resources Inc (QEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will announce sales of $468.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $518.00 million and the lowest is $447.24 million. QEP Resources reported sales of $429.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $668.60 million to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of QEP Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.12.

QEP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,893,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,217. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.34. QEP Resources has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QEP. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in QEP Resources by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in QEP Resources by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

