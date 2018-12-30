$473.90 Million in Sales Expected for Kraton Corp (KRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) to report $473.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kraton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $468.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $479.00 million. Kraton reported sales of $465.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraton will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kraton.

Get Kraton alerts:

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $523.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. Kraton had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kraton in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kraton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

In related news, SVP Vijay Mhetar acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.13 per share, for a total transaction of $185,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,650.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kraton by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KRA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.14. 247,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Kraton has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $707.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraton (KRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.