4,900 Shares in Glaukos Corp (GKOS) Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,346,000 after acquiring an additional 453,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,416,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,197,000 after acquiring an additional 411,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,660,000 after acquiring an additional 171,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 95,300 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,599,000.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 14,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $839,694.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,603.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,075 shares of company stock worth $3,653,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $55.80 on Friday. Glaukos Corp has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $70.91.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $43.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Corp will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

