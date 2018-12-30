$6.54 Million in Sales Expected for Verastem Inc (VSTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) to report sales of $6.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verastem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.97 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year sales of $27.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $37.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $52.76 million, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $85.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verastem.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSTM. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $17.00 target price on Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,909. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,130,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 532,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verastem by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,130,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after acquiring an additional 532,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Verastem by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,691 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 48.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, operating as Verastem Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.