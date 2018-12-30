$624.05 Million in Sales Expected for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to report $624.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $608.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $640.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific reported sales of $710.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Louisiana-Pacific.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.92 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

LPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 81,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 100,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LPX opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

