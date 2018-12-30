6,450 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

DOC opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $18.09.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $105.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

