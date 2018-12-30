6,518 Shares in Marcus Corp (MCS) Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Marcus by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marcus by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $39.14 on Friday. Marcus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Marcus had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Marcus Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

In other news, Director Philip L. Milstein sold 5,000 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

