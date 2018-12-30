$709.25 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to post sales of $709.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $693.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $728.90 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $714.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $678.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.34 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth about $330,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMI opened at $108.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $171.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Valmont Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

