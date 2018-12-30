$74.33 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) will announce $74.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.45 million to $75.32 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $72.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $293.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.53 million to $295.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $303.55 million, with estimates ranging from $298.03 million to $312.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROIC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth $196,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth $197,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.9% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

ROIC opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $20.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2018, ROIC owned 92 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.