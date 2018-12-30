75,000 Shares in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Acquired by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Noble Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBLX. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBLX opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $57.98.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 38.18%. The firm had revenue of $139.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Noble Midstream Partners Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. The company operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

