$77.90 Million in Sales Expected for Luminex Co. (LMNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will report sales of $77.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.54 million and the lowest is $77.27 million. Luminex posted sales of $78.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year sales of $312.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.95 million to $313.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $332.45 million, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $358.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.05 million. Luminex had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMNX. ValuEngine cut Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Luminex from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 7,572.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

LMNX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 144,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.35. Luminex has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $35.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Luminex’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

