80,000 Shares in Sprint Corp (S) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its position in Sprint by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 17,061,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $92,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,000 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in Sprint by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 7,206,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sprint by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 6,168,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,342,000 after purchasing an additional 90,940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sprint by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,536,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,118,000 after purchasing an additional 107,441 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Sprint by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 4,136,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 229,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 129,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $827,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Fisher sold 327,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $2,030,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,999,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.71. Sprint Corp has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $6.62.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Sprint had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 23.12%. Sprint’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.66.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

