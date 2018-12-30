808Coin (808) Tops 1-Day Volume of $283.00

808Coin (CURRENCY:808) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. 808Coin has a market cap of $155,268.00 and approximately $283.00 worth of 808Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 808Coin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One 808Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Cryptohub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000124 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded up 137.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

808Coin Coin Profile

808Coin (808) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2016. 808Coin’s total supply is 1,097,726,943,145 coins. 808Coin’s official Twitter account is @808BassCoin. 808Coin’s official website is 808bass.space.

808Coin Coin Trading

808Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 808Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 808Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 808Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

