Acorda Therapeutics’ (ACOR) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 target price on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.90.

ACOR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. 621,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,985. The company has a market capitalization of $712.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.45. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.74 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 32,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $616,739.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ron Cohen sold 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $74,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,554 shares in the company, valued at $10,043,612.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,395,335 shares of company stock worth $24,680,875 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,384,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,806,000 after buying an additional 545,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,384,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,806,000 after buying an additional 545,689 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 222,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 50,083 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 157,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 65,634 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 436.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 98,822 shares during the period.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

