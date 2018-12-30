Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Shares Down 8.3%

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.30. 1,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,464,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 1st.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.54). Equities analysts forecast that Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

