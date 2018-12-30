Aditus (ADI) Market Capitalization Achieves $194,360.00

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Aditus has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aditus has a total market capitalization of $194,360.00 and approximately $57,848.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aditus token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.02294911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00153265 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00209509 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026134 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026148 BTC.

Aditus Token Profile

Aditus launched on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 tokens. Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet.

Aditus Token Trading

Aditus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinBene, DDEX, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

