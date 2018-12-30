Adrenaline Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ADN)

Adrenaline (CURRENCY:ADN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Adrenaline has a market cap of $10,408.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Adrenaline was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adrenaline has traded 109.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Adrenaline coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Adrenaline Coin Profile

Adrenaline (CRYPTO:ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2015. Adrenaline’s total supply is 13,931,727 coins and its circulating supply is 12,423,294 coins. Adrenaline’s official website is adrenalinecoin.org. Adrenaline’s official Twitter account is @AdrenalinePay.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Adrenaline Coin Trading

Adrenaline can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adrenaline directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adrenaline should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adrenaline using one of the exchanges listed above.

