Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,364,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 189.1% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,146,000 after acquiring an additional 226,626 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at $4,097,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 31.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,225,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,677,000 after acquiring an additional 290,300 shares during the period. 21.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLR shares. Capital One Financial raised Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, November 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.45.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

