Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 51,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 75.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 104,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $75.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.75 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dominique Grau sold 8,902 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $658,748.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,650,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,902.

A number of brokerages recently commented on A. ValuEngine raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

