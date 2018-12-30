Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Receives $61.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 target price on Agree Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other Agree Realty news, COO Laith Hermiz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 14.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 9.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 18.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of ADC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.24. 448,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.13.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $37.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.62%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 520 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 10.0 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.