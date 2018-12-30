Akroma Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,199.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded down 30% against the US dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $229,250.00 and $2,199.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.31 or 0.03601864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00136983 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000163 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,091,730 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

