ALLCOIN (ALC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

ALLCOIN (CURRENCY:ALC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One ALLCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLCOIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of ALLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALLCOIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00024079 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00031100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004364 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00030902 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About ALLCOIN

ALLCOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2016. ALLCOIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ALLCOIN is www.allcoin.ca. The Reddit community for ALLCOIN is /r/AllCoin. ALLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @AllCoinEx.

Buying and Selling ALLCOIN

ALLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

