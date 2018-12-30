Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 21,900 Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 25.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Maiden were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Maiden during the second quarter worth $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maiden during the second quarter worth $183,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Maiden during the second quarter worth $235,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maiden by 95.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Maiden by 58.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHLD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maiden in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Maiden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Maiden from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In other Maiden news, EVP Karen Schmitt sold 31,500 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,794.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $1.58 on Friday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $556.37 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.17%.

Maiden Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

