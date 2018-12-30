Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,831.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 394.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

GSHD stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $38.18.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 49,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,335,494.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $35,388.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,668 over the last ninety days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

