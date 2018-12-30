Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 14,100 Presidio Inc (PSDO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Presidio by 14.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Presidio by 7.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Presidio by 49.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Presidio by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Presidio by 17.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Presidio alerts:

In other news, Director Steven J. Lerner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered Presidio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Presidio in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of PSDO stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. Presidio Inc has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Presidio had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Presidio Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. Presidio’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 14,100 Presidio Inc (PSDO)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/alliancebernstein-l-p-acquires-shares-of-14100-presidio-inc-psdo.html.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.