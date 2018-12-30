Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Nexeo Solutions Inc (NXEO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NXEO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nexeo Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexeo Solutions by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 39,531 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Nexeo Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ NXEO opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $737.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. Nexeo Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Nexeo Solutions had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexeo Solutions Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Nexeo Solutions Profile

Nexeo Solutions, Inc operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction.

