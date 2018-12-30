Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 92,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHEF. BidaskClub downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of CHEF opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $951.91 million, a P/E ratio of 71.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.71. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $39.26.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.26 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 59,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,083,305.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,305,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,720,294.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Couri sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $324,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,412.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,119 shares of company stock worth $20,643,771 in the last three months. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-cuts-stake-in-chefs-warehouse-inc-chef.html.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.