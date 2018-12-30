Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 597 Shares of Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Graham were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GHC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 622.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Graham news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.95, for a total transaction of $637,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,237.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $644.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.52. Graham Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $537.40 and a fifty-two week high of $678.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.65 by $4.54. Graham had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $674.77 million for the quarter.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels.

