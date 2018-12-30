Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) CEO Purchases $371,436.06 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) CEO Mike F. Chang purchased 37,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $371,436.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mike F. Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

On Monday, December 24th, Mike F. Chang acquired 13,115 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $128,789.30.

On Friday, December 21st, Mike F. Chang acquired 22,618 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $222,561.12.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Mike F. Chang acquired 23,202 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $230,627.88.

On Monday, December 17th, Mike F. Chang acquired 17,050 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $170,329.50.

On Thursday, December 6th, Mike F. Chang acquired 2,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, December 10th, Mike F. Chang acquired 36,405 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $361,501.65.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Mike F. Chang acquired 3,930 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $39,300.00.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $249.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.68. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 2.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,098,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/alpha-and-omega-semiconductor-ltd-aosl-ceo-purchases-371436-06-in-stock.html.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.