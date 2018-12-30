Alstom SA (ALO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.91 ($51.06).

ALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.45).

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

