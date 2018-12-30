Amdocs Limited (DOX) Position Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 749,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,620 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $49,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 115.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DOX. Zacks Investment Research raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Amdocs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Amdocs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.28.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $71.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/amdocs-limited-dox-position-raised-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.