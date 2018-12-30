American River Bankshares (AMRB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.50

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 1765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

AMRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of American River Bankshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Equities analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Ann Box bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $43,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,166.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Wright bought 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $55,123.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,258 shares of company stock worth $265,108 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in American River Bankshares by 13.1% during the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 196,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth $108,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

