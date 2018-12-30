Amex Exploration (AMX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.20

Amex Exploration Inc (CVE:AMX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 66100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

About Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX)

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, primarily explores for gold properties in Canada. It also focuses on base metal exploration. The company's principal projects include the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; the Eastmain River gold properties, which consists of 135 claims covering an area of 7,102 hectares located in Baie James, Quebec; and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares area situated in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec.

