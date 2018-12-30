Analysts Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) to Post $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $7.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 14th. Loop Capital set a $265.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $255.00 to $253.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

In related news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.23, for a total value of $945,958.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,270 shares in the company, valued at $7,332,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total transaction of $5,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,187,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,312 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,852 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 53,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the second quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 14,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 24,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $202.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $175.79 and a 1 year high of $245.16. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

