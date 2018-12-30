Analysts Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) to Post $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $7.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 14th. Loop Capital set a $265.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $255.00 to $253.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

In related news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.23, for a total value of $945,958.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,270 shares in the company, valued at $7,332,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total transaction of $5,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,187,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,312 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,852 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 53,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the second quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 14,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 24,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $202.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $175.79 and a 1 year high of $245.16. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply