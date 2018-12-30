Analysts Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $807.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post $807.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $804.90 million to $809.60 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $787.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $733.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 8.14%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Argus raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.22.

NASDAQ CBRL traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $161.06. 307,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $141.63 and a 12 month high of $185.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 42,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $7,236,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 507,017 shares of company stock worth $91,624,466 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 9,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

